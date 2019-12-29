Iraqi militiamen killed in air strike on headquarters: sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Several Iraqi militia fighters were killed on Sunday in an air strike on their headquarters near the western Qaim district on the border with Syria, military sources and militia commanders told Reuters.

The strike was likely carried out by drones and targeted the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah Shi’ite militia, the sources said. Ambulances were heading to the area.

A U.S. official said on Friday the United States was looking into the possible involvement of Kataib Hezbollah in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that killed a U.S. civilian contractor and wounded U.S. service members and Iraq personnel.