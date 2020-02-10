World News
February 10, 2020 / 7:30 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Militant group targets supply convoy south of Baghdad: military statement

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Militants on Monday targeted a convoy carrying food supplies south of Baghdad using an explosive device, the Iraqi military said in a statement, leading to only material losses.

Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel al-Mayadeen reported that the explosion targeted a convoy carrying military equipment to a base hosting U.S. forces south of the capital. The channel said there was damage to one vehicle but no casualties.

The report comes amid heightened tension between Iran-backed paramilitary groups and the United States in Iraq. Washington killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike last month and Tehran fired missiles at two bases hosting U.S. forces in retaliation days later.

Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek in Cairo and Baghdad bureau; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
