World News
August 16, 2020 / 7:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, a military statement said.

Security forces found a missile base and dismantled two other rockets at the launch site, the statement added.

The attack was at least the ninth within a week apparently aimed at U.S. interests, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements and security sources

Reporting by John Davison and Samar Hassan in Cairo; Editing by Alison Williams

