Rockets target Taji military base north of Baghdad - statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi camp Taji north of Baghdad was targeted by Katyusha rockets on Tuesday, with no casualties reported, an Iraqi military statement said.

The U.S.-led military coalition fighting Islamic State said on Tuesday that no troops were affected in the attack.

“No Coalition troops were affected by this small attack at Taji Base,” coalition military spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins III said in a tweet.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Sunday, four people were wounded after eight Katyusha rockets were fired at Balad air base, which houses U.S. personnel, located about 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, the Iraqi military said in a statement. Military sources identified the wounded as Iraqi soldiers.