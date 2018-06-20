FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 3:27 PM / in an hour

Two Iraqi policemen wounded in clash with militiaman: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two Iraqi policemen were wounded in a shootout with a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a grouping of mostly Iran-backed paramilitaries, in Baghdad on Wednesday, the interior ministry said.

The shooting started when a police patrol tried to arrest the driver of a stolen car who belonged to the PMF, the ministry said in a statement. Police later arrested the shooter with the help of reinforcements.

Iraq faces political uncertainty after a May 12 election marred by historically low turnout and fraud allegations.

Nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and Iranian-backed militia chief Hadi al-Amiri, who won first and second place respectively in the polls, have announced an alliance between their political blocs.

But no government has been formed yet and parliament has mandated a recount of the vote.

Reporting by Huda Majeed, Ulf Laessing, Ahmed Aboulenein and Raja Jalabi, Writing by Ulf Laessing, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
