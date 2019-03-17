Two Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with Kurdish PKK: military

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Clashes between the Iraqi army and Kurdish PKK militia killed two Iraqi soldiers and wounded five of the militants on Sunday, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
The clashes took place in Sinjar in northwestern Iraq after the PKK fighters were denied passage through an army checkpoint, the statement said, adding that the militants drove a vehicle into one soldier and attacked the checkpoint.
The PKK did not immediately comment.
Reporting by Jamal Badrani, Ghazwan Hassan, Ahmed Rasheed and John Davison; Editing by Daniel Wallis