FILE PHOTO - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walks past training facility with a border wall during a visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Advanced Training Facility in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Al ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited U.S. troops in Iraq on Saturday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday period.

During his visit Pence also held a call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Pence visited Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. Americans celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday.