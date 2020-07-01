Credit Suisse downgrades Brazilian reinsurer IRB, cuts target price to 7.50 reais

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A report by Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) late on Tuesday downgraded Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil (IRBR3.SA) from neutral to underperform and cut its target price to 7.50 reais ($1.37) per share.

The new target price set by analysts led by Marcelo Telles is 31% below the closing price on Tuesday of 11 reais per share. CS’ previous target price was 43 reais. Analysts said the reinsurer has a significantly lower sustainable return on equity than expected, 13%, sharply below previous estimates of 37%.

IRB restated its earnings on Tuesday and disclosed large accounting irregularities. Shares fell 11.7%.