May 26, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Irish anti-abortion campaign concedes it has lost referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The main group opposing the liberalization of Ireland’s abortion law conceded on Saturday that it has lost Friday’s referendum by an overwhelming margin, a spokesman said.

The people of Ireland “weighed it in the balance and it came down on one side. I obviously would have preferred if they had come down on the other,” John McGuirk, communications director for the “Save the 8th” campaign told national broadcaster RTE.

“There is no prospect of the (abortion rights) legislation not being passed,” McGuirk added.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams

