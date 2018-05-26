FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 26, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Early counting suggests Irish landslide vote to liberalize abortion - lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Early counting of votes suggests that Ireland has voted by a landslide to liberalize some of the world’s most restrictive abortion laws, a lawmaker monitoring the count said on Saturday.

“The exit poll I would say is bang on,” Kevin Humphries, a senator with the opposition Labour Party told Reuters, in reference to two opinion polls that said between 68 and 69 percent of voters had backed change.

Humphries, a former junior minister, said early tallies showed the referendum would carry by around 80 percent in the Dublin constituency, Dublin Bay South, where he lives but does not represent. The area voted against abortion in a 1983 referendum.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.