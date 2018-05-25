FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 25, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Irish voters set to liberalize abortion laws in landslide: exit poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish voters are set to liberalize one of the world’s most restrictive abortion laws by a margin of 68 percent to 32 percent, an exit poll showed on Friday, following one of the highest reported turnouts for a referendum.

A woman looks at a new mural of Savita Halappanavar with flowers placed beneath it put up on the day of the Abortion Referendum on liberalising abortion laws in Dublin, Ireland May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Voters in the once deeply Catholic country were asked if they wish to scrap a prohibition that was enshrined in the constitution by referendum 35 years ago, and partly lifted in 2013 only for cases where the mother’s life is in danger.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI exit poll surveyed 4,000 voters at 160 polling stations in every constituency of Ireland. A second exit poll will be released later on Friday with vote-counting to begin at 0800 GMT on Saturday.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.