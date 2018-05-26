FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Irish PM hails 'quiet revolution' as vote overturns abortion ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s resounding vote to overturn a constitutional ban on abortion represents the culmination of a “quiet revolution” in the country, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Saturday.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar votes as Ireland holds a referendum on liberalizing its law on abortion, in Dublin, Ireland, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

“The public have spoken. The result appears to be resounding ... in favor of repealing the 8th amendment” constitutional ban on abortion, Varadkar told journalists in Dublin.

“What we see is the culmination of a quiet revolution that has been taking place in Ireland over the last couple of decades,” he added.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens

