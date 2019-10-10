Ireland sells 2 billion euros of 11-year green bond

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland raised 2 billion euros from the sale of its 11-year green bond on Thursday, dipping into an increasingly popular market for the second time at a yield well below its debut a year ago.

Ireland received 11 billion euros worth of orders and priced the sale via a sydicate of banks at 24 basis points through mid-swaps, a spokesman for Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said.

That implies a yield just under 0.24 percent versus 1.4 percent when Ireland sold the then debut 12-year green bond in October 2018.