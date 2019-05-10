Ireland's central bank appoints Donnery as acting governor

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Central Bank Commission said on Friday it has appointed Sharon Donnery as acting Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland from June 1 until newly appointed governor takes up the role on September 1.

New Zealand treasury chief Gabriel Makhlouf replaces Philip Lane who leaves next month to become the European Central Bank’s chief economist.

Sharon Donnery, who narrowly lost out in the race to head the ECB’s supervisory arm last year, is one of Lane’s two deputies.

Under the Central Bank Act, the Acting Governor has all the responsibilities and powers of the Governor. During this period Ms Donnery will also continue to perform her role as Deputy Governor, Central Banking.