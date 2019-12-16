Briton Ian Bailey held over 1996 murder as Irish court endorses extradition

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British journalist Ian Bailey was arrested in Dublin on Monday after the Irish High court endorsed his extradition to France in connection with the murder of a French film producer in Ireland 22 years ago.

Bailey denies blame for the killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, whose body was found bruised and battered while she was on holiday in Ireland in December 1996. But he was sentenced in absentia to 25 years in jail by a French court in May.