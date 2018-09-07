FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 7, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ireland says it will issue first 'green bonds'

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is to issues its first “green bonds” in the coming months, raising money for projects with environmental benefits, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said on Friday.

The announcement follows the approval by government of a framework for the issuance of green bonds, whose proceeds are to be allocated against eligible projects in areas like climate change mitigation, wastewater treatment and reducing air pollution.

The framework “clears the way for the NTMA to open up a new funding channel for climate change action,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement.

The NTMA said it will hold a roadshow for investors in the coming weeks to explain the bonds, but it did not say when the first issuance would take place.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.