Irish budget deficit likely to be at lower end of forecast range: finance ministry

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s annual deficit is likely to be at the lower end of the government’s 23 billion- to 30-billion-euro forecast range, the finance ministry’s chief economist said on Thursday.

“It will be beyond the 23, but at the moment it is closer to the 23 than to the 30,” John McCarthy told journalists, adding that this could change depending on the size of the government’s economic stimulus plan due to be announced in July.

He was speaking after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reiterated the forecast range following his announcement that Ireland had collected far more tax than expected during the coronavirus-induced lockdown of the economy.