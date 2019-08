DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish retail sales posted their sharpest annual fall since 2012 in July on weak car sales, data showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales volumes fell 4.4% on an annual basis, the sharpest fall since June 2012, after sales in the motor trade fell by 16.4%, data from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Excluding the motor trade, which has been very volatile in recent years, retail sales grew by 4.2% in July, the data showed.