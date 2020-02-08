Near tie between three main parties in Irish election: exit poll

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An Irish national election exit poll on Saturday showed the three main parties on an almost identical share of the vote.
The exit poll showed the center-right Fine Gael of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on 22.4%, left wing nationalists Sinn Fein on 22.3% and center-right pre-election favorites Fianna Fail on 22.2%.
Statistically the result is a dead heat, national broadcaster RTE, which commissioned the poll, said.
Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Richard Chang