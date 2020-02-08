World News
February 8, 2020 / 10:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Near tie between three main parties in Irish election: exit poll

1 Min Read

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar casts his vote in Ireland's national election in Dublin, Ireland, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An Irish national election exit poll on Saturday showed the three main parties on an almost identical share of the vote.

The exit poll showed the center-right Fine Gael of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on 22.4%, left wing nationalists Sinn Fein on 22.3% and center-right pre-election favorites Fianna Fail on 22.2%.

Statistically the result is a dead heat, national broadcaster RTE, which commissioned the poll, said.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Richard Chang

