Near tie between three main parties in Irish election: exit poll

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar casts his vote in Ireland's national election in Dublin, Ireland, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An Irish national election exit poll on Saturday showed the three main parties on an almost identical share of the vote.

The exit poll showed the center-right Fine Gael of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on 22.4%, left wing nationalists Sinn Fein on 22.3% and center-right pre-election favorites Fianna Fail on 22.2%.

Statistically the result is a dead heat, national broadcaster RTE, which commissioned the poll, said.