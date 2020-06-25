Irish Finance Minister Donohoe enters race for Eurogroup chair

FILE PHOTO: Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe presents Budget 2020 at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe joined Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino in the race to head the Eurogroup of 19 euro zone finance ministers on Thursday, touting his experience and Ireland’s role as a “bridge builder”.

“As one of the longest serving EU finance ministers and members of the Eurogroup, it would be a tremendous honour to lead the group through the challenges and opportunities that present in the years ahead,” Donohoe, 45, said in a statement.

“Ireland has long been a bridge builder. If elected, I will work to chart a common way forward on building the European recovery, strengthening the euro zone economy, and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth for Member States and their citizens.”