Job-search site Indeed plans to add 600 jobs in Ireland

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The job-search site Indeed will hire 600 more people at its European headquarters in Dublin over the next five years, the latest significant jobs announcement by a multinational company in Ireland.

Foreign companies account for around one in 10 jobs among Ireland’s more than two million workers, and hiring has shown little sign of diminishing in the face of Brexit and a slowdown in global growth.

Facebook said in January that it would hire 1,000 more people in Dublin this year. U.S. cloud software maker Salesforce’s plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next five years, one of the largest job commitments in the 70-year history of the state’s foreign investment agency.

Connecticut-based Indeed, which is owned by Japanese HR services provider Recruit Holdings Co, opened its Dublin office in 2012 and now employs more than 1,000 people in marketing, finance, sales, business development and HR roles. It employs 9,000 people in 16 offices around the world.