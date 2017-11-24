FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish PM's party says government deal dead if opposition submits confidence motion
November 24, 2017 / 11:07 AM

Irish PM's party says government deal dead if opposition submits confidence motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The deal propping up the Irish government will be dead if opposition party Fianna Fail submits a motion of no confidence in the deputy prime minister before a 1100 deadline, Employment minister Regina Doherty said on Friday.

It had been unclear whether the ruling party considered submitting the motion sufficient to violate the terms of the three-year deal, which Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s minority government depends on to rule, or whether it would consider the deal broken only when a vote on the motion was taken.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Graff

