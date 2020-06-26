World News
June 26, 2020 / 3:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ireland's Fine Gael backs coalition deal, all eyes on Greens

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Fine Gael party of Irish acting prime minister Leo Varadkar became the first of three potential government partners to ratify a coalition deal on Friday, with the votes of Fianna Fail and Green Party members still being counted.

The smaller Greens require two-thirds support, a higher bar than the larger parties, which could still scupper the agreement struck between party leaders last week. Fine Gael approved the deal by a margin of 80% to 20%. The results from the other parties are due later on Friday.

Fianna Fail’s Micheál Martin would become prime minister for the first half of a five-year term and hand back to Varadkar in December 2022 under a novel rotation agreement between the historic centre-right rivals, who emerged from opposing sides of Ireland’s 1920s civil war.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below