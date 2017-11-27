FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish Deputy PM resists calls to resign, says tribunal will judge conduct
#World News
November 27, 2017 / 10:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Irish Deputy PM resists calls to resign, says tribunal will judge conduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister resisted calls to resign in a crisis that has left the country on the brink of a general election, saying on Monday it is up to an ongoing judge-led tribunal to judge her conduct.

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland (Tanaiste) Frances Fitzgerald speaks to the media at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“The Tribunal will objectively judge the appropriateness of my conduct. I look forward to giving my evidence to the Tribunal early in January,” Fitzgerald wrote in a statement on Twitter following further calls for her to step down on Monday over her handling of a case involving a police whistleblower.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
