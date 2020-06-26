World News
Ireland's Green Party set to ratify coalition deal: Irish Times

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Green Party is expected to ratify a coalition deal already approved by their two prospective partners, the Irish Times reported on Friday, citing unofficial tallies of the vote ahead of a declaration at around 1900 GMT.

The leaders of historic rivals Fianna Fail and Fine Gael last week agreed to govern together for the first time in a deal that would put the Greens at the centre of policymaking and end the deadlock triggered by an inconclusive election in February.

The Greens needed the backing of two-thirds of its grassroots members, a higher bar than the larger parties.

The Irish Times reported that almost completed tallies showed 70% or more votes in favour. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael members ratified the deal by 74% and 80% respectively.

