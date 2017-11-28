FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish independent ministers say political situation 'very grave'
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Irish independent ministers say political situation 'very grave'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The two independent cabinet ministers that support Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s minority government said the uncertainty over the future of his deputy prime minister was ‘very grave’.

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks at the FemFest conference in Dublin, Ireland, November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“The situation is very grave. We will make our views known to the taoiseach (prime minister) at cabinet this morning,” the Independent Alliance group’s Finian McGrath told reporters. He would not comment on whether the deputy prime minister should resign.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin

