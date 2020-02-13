Ireland's Fianna Fail leader says cannot rule out second election

FILE PHOTO: Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin speaks to media after exit polls were announced in Ireland's national election, in Cork, Ireland, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Ireland’s largest party Fianna Fail said the process of forming a government after inconclusive elections at the weekend will be so difficult that he could not rule out another poll.

Fianna Fail lawmakers agreed on Thursday that they will not consider going into government with Sinn Fein, narrowing their options in a decision that is likely to prevent the left-wing nationalists from entering power for the first time.

“It will be very difficult, I wouldn’t rule out another general election it is going to be so difficult,” Micheal Martin told national broadcaster RTE.