FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland set for election if Deputy PM does not quit, opposition says
Sections
Featured
Manila police tell one story of killing, security cameras tell another
Reuters Investigates
Manila police tell one story of killing, security cameras tell another
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Royal engagement
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Publisher calls time
Breakingviews
Publisher calls time
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2017 / 11:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ireland set for election if Deputy PM does not quit, opposition says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister has to resign or else she will force a snap election next month, a senior member of the opposition party propping up the country’s minority government said on Monday.

“I think the Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) should recognize that unless she does stand aside, she is going to force this country into an election nobody wants, that nobody needs and is not in the country’s interests,” Fianna Fail’s Jim O‘Callaghan told national broadcaster RTE.

“I don’t see any other method out of this.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.