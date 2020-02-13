World News
Ireland's Sinn Fein says 'very, very tricky' to form all-left government

DUBLIN (Reuters) - It would be “very, very tricky” to form a government that does not include one of Ireland’s two large center-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the head of left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Thursday.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald on Monday said she would attempt to bypass those two parties and form a government of left-wing parties, but on Wednesday the Labour party said it planned to remain in opposition.

“Our first preference was for a government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael, the seats are now filled and it looks like it would be very, very tricky to construct such a government,” McDonald told reporters.

Reporting by Conor Humphries

