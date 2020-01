FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar arrives at the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he would ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament in order to hold a parliamentary election on February 8.

“I always said that the election should happen at the best time for the country. Now is that time,” Varadkar told a news conference.