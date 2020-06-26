Green Party approval seals Irish coalition deal

FILE PHOTO: Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin is seen after the announcement of voting results in a count centre, during Ireland's national election, in Cork, Ireland, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Members of Ireland’s two dominant centre-right parties and the smaller Green Party voted on Friday in favour of forming a new coalition government that will focus on climate action and end four months of political stalemate.

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin is set to be elected prime minister on Saturday, in a role he will rotate with incumbent Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael, as part of a deal that for the first time unites the two rival parties that have dominated Irish politics since independence a century ago.