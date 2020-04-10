Ireland's Fianna Fail, Fine Gael extend government talks

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties hope to reach an agreement by early next week aimed at attracting enough additional support to form a government, two months after an inconclusive election, a senior member of the Fianna Fail team said on Friday.

Senior members of the rival parties had raised the prospect of finalising a joint draft by Friday, a view reiterated three hours earlier by acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, of Fine Gael.

“There will be some further drafting work to be done over the weekend but I am pretty confident that by early next week, we will hopefully have an agreed paper which we will then present to the respective party leaders,” Fianna Fail finance spokesman Michael McGrath told national broadcaster RTE.