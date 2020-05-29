Irish PM expects new coalition government in place by end of June

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland March 24, 2020. Steve Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s acting prime minister Leo Varadkar on Friday said he expected a new coalition government to be in place by the end of June once the three parties involved have agreed a policy programme and secured approval from members.

“I believe it is possible to do that before the end of June and have a new government in place” by July 1, Varadkar told journalists when asked about talks between his Fine Gael party, fellow centre-right party Fianna Fail and the Green Party.

Talks to form a new government following an inconclusive election in February have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Varadkar said progress was being made.