Main Irish opposition seeks to start review on government deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s main opposition party will seek to initiate a review of its expiring deal to support Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s minority government and aims to conclude talks by Christmas, its leader said on Tuesday.

The Leader of Ireland's opposition Fianna Fail party, Micheal Martin is seen in the grounds of Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“I will be ringing the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) later today to outline how the review should take place,” Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin told national broadcaster RTE after the presentation of the budget for 2019, the last under the rival parties’ three-year government pact.