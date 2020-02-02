Sinn Fein draw level atop opinion poll days from Irish election

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish nationalists Sinn Fein passed the governing Fine Gael party to draw level at the top of an opinion poll a week before an election that looks set to be a major breakthrough for the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army.

The Business Post/Red C poll put the left wing Sinn Fein up five percentage points in the space of a week to 24% and level with the centre-right Fianna Fail, which fell two points. Support for Fine Gael dipped by the same amount to 21%.

Sinn Fein stood at 11% in the last Business Post/Red C poll before Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called the Feb. 8 election that has focused on the high cost of housing and deficiencies in healthcare in the European Union’s fastest growing economy.

Running fewer candidates than it did in the 2016 election and around half the number being fielded by both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, all 42 Sinn Fein candidates would likely have to be elected to the 160-seat chamber to give it a shot at emerging as the largest party.

Such a scenario remains highly improbable, analysts say.

However a marked improvement on its 22 outgoing seats would put pressure on the two traditionally dominant parties to drop their steadfast refusal to govern with Sinn Fein, both due to the party’s IRA links and its opposing economic policies.

The other option is a second successive minority government, this time more likely led by Fianna Fail but needing another “confidence and supply” deal with Fine Gael.

The two historic rivals, political heirs to the opposing sides in Ireland’s 1920s civil war who have swapper power ever since, have never gone into coalition government together and Fianna Fail still resists such a move.

All other opinion polls so far during the campaign have put Fianna Fail in front on its own, with most showing Sinn Fein closing in on Fine Gael in second place.

“The crucial campaign momentum is with Sinn Fein, and appears founded on a desire for fundamental change in the established order,” said Red C chief executive Richard Colwell.

“What is apparent is that, on these numbers, it is going to be difficult for any party to form a government unless they go into coalition with each other. The alternative is that we could be having another election very soon.”