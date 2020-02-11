Ireland election shock has no immediate effect on credit rating: S&P Global

FILE PHOTO: Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald talks to the media as she meets with members of the public in Dublin, Ireland, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The uncertainty caused by Ireland’s election result at the weekend will have no immediate effect on the country’s sovereign credit ratings S&P Global said on Tuesday, but could shift it towards a more relaxed budgetary stance.

The left-wing Sinn Fein Irish nationalist party stunned the establishment by beating the two centre-right parties that have led every government in the country’s history, almost doubling its vote share from the last election to 24.5%.

The formation of a new government could take weeks or months however as those two dominant parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, told voters during the campaign that they would not govern with Sinn Fein, a left-wing party that was once the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) guerrilla movement.

S&P analsyts said in a note that a further election cannot be ruled out though, “at this stage, the outcome of the Feb. 8 election has no immediate effect on our (AA-/Stable) sovereign credit ratings.”

“The unprecedented fragmentation of Ireland’s popular vote may shift its policy settings, including toward a more relaxed budgetary stance, despite still-high public debt,” it added.