FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. corporate tax changes could materially impact Ireland: minister
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2017 / 10:04 AM / a month ago

U.S. corporate tax changes could materially impact Ireland: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Corporate taxation developments in the United States could have material consequences for Ireland’s low business tax regime and highlights the need to continue to offer a stable 12.5 percent rate, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday

Paschal Donohoe speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Dublin, Ireland September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The White House is set to detail specific proposals for a corporate tax rate cut next week, although U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has cast doubt on President Donald Trump’s chances of cutting the rate to 15 percent.

“What is underway in the United States is something that we need to acknowledge is a development that could have material consequences for Ireland. As they debate what their tax code will look like for decades to come, there are real benefits that we offer something that is understood, certain and credible,” Donohoe said in a speech.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.