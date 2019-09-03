Britain can leave EU by Oct. 31: U.S. Vice President

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to the Press with US Ambassador to Ireland Edward Crawford after a meeting with business leaders the Ambassadors residence in Dublin, Ireland September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday ahead of a visit to London that he believed Britain will be able to leave the European Union by its latest deadline of the end of October.

Pence used a news conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar earlier on Tuesday to urge the EU to negotiate “in good faith” with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and reach a Brexit deal that respects UK sovereignty.

“I remain confident that if both parties will come to the table and negotiate in good faith we truly believe that by the end of October a deadline can be met with Brexit,” Pence told reporters.