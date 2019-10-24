Deals
October 24, 2019 / 11:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IREN to submit non-binding offer for Unieco assets: CEO

1 Min Read

MILANO (Reuters) - IREN (IREE.MI) will submit a non-binding offer for the assets of waste management company Unieco Holding Ambiente, the chief executive of the Italian regional utility said on Thursday.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a conference, CEO Massimiliano Bianco said Nov. 22 was the deadline to submit an offer.

Italy’s industry ministry in September gave a go-ahead for the sale of Unieco Holding Ambiente. The group, based in the northern Emilia Romagna region and currently under liquidation, owns financial holdings in 22 companies, 35 plants in 5 regions and 250 employees.

Its enterprise value is of around 100 mln euros, accord to local press reports.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below