Business News
July 15, 2020 / 10:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Irish house price inflation falls to 0.3% amid COVID-19 lockdown

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish residential property price inflation eased to 0.3% year on year in May, continuing a gradual slowdown over the last year, data that captured the end of the country’s full COVID-19 lockdown showed on Wednesday.

Prices fell by 0.1% month-on-month for the second successive month, the statistics from Ireland’s Central Statistics Office showed. Annual inflation stood at 0.7% in April.

Separate data compiled this month by Ireland’s biggest property website Daft.ie showed that asking prices were 3.3% lower year-on-year in June as supply returned closer to normal levels following two volatile months during the lockdown.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below