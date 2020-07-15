Irish house price inflation falls to 0.3% amid COVID-19 lockdown

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish residential property price inflation eased to 0.3% year on year in May, continuing a gradual slowdown over the last year, data that captured the end of the country’s full COVID-19 lockdown showed on Wednesday.

Prices fell by 0.1% month-on-month for the second successive month, the statistics from Ireland’s Central Statistics Office showed. Annual inflation stood at 0.7% in April.

Separate data compiled this month by Ireland’s biggest property website Daft.ie showed that asking prices were 3.3% lower year-on-year in June as supply returned closer to normal levels following two volatile months during the lockdown.