Irving Place Capital names fundraising and LP relations head

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Irving Place Capital said on Wednesday it appointed Michael Doppelt as a partner and head of fundraising and limited partner relations.
Doppelt most recently spent eight years as a managing director and partner at Lightyear Capital, leading fundraising and investor relations.
In his new role, Doppelt will be responsible to maintain connections with current limited partners, while expanding the firm’s relationships with institutional investors.
Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru