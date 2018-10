(Reuters) - A major incident occurred at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery in New Brunswick on Monday morning, the company said on Twitter.

Flames are visible at the scene of a major explosion and fire at the Irving oil refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Hawkins

Residents in the area reported an explosion and fire at the refinery, local media reported.

The company, which operates the 320,000 barrel-per-day refinery, was not immediately available for comment.