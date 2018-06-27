FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 1:06 PM / in 2 hours

Polish PM hopes for better Israel ties after Holocaust law u-turn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland hopes changes to a contested Holocaust law would help Warsaw improve relations with Israel, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

In an unexpected policy reversal, Warsaw’s right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party agreed on Wednesday to remove provisions in the law that imposed jail sentences for suggestions of Poland’s complicity in Nazi crimes.

Morawiecki and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold separate news conferences on the issue at 1600 GMT on Wednesday, a Polish government official said.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Justyna Pawlak

