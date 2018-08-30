FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Par Pacific says Hawaii refinery throughput may reach 120,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Par Pacific Holdings said on Thursday the crude oil throughput of its Kapolei, Hawaii, refinery could reach 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) with the addition of distillation units it is buying from the nearby Island Energy Services refinery, which is closing.

Par Pacific will add atmospheric and vacuum crude distillation units to its Kapolei refinery, which has a current capacity of 93,500 bpd, from Island Energy, which said on Wednesday it would cease refining operations.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

