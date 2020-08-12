Israeli credit card firm Isracard second-quarter profit falls on coronavirus

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Isracard (ISCD.TA), Israel’s largest credit card company, posted on Wednesday lower second quarter net profit as revenue from credit card transactions was hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Net profit in the quarter fell to 64 million shekels ($18.8 million) from 78 million a year earlier, excluding a one-time payment to workers last year. Revenue fell 14% to 477 million shekels.

The company said that since a nationwide lockdown to fight the outbreak was lifted the company has seen a recovery in business activity but it is still not at last year’s level.

Shares in Isracard began trading in Tel Aviv last year after Bank Hapoalim (POLI.TA) sold a 65.2% stake in the credit card company to institutional investors and the general public.