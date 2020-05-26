Israeli court opens way for Australian sex crime suspect's extradition

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, family members of Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal accused of sexually assaulting students, walk outside the courtroom as a ruling is underway in Leifer's case, at Jerusalem District Court May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli court decided on Tuesday that a former Australian school principal accused of sexually assaulting students is mentally fit to stand trial, opening the way for her extradition to Australia, Israeli media reports said.

Malka Leifer had claimed mental illness in fighting her return to Australia, and the case has dragged on in Israel since 2014. Leifer, a former principal of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish school in Melbourne, has denied the allegations against her.