Azrieli to build Israel's tallest building at 2.5 billion shekel cost

FILE PHOTO: An Israeli soldier rides down an escalator outside the Azrieli Towers in Tel Aviv, Israel April 28, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - The Azrieli Group said on Wednesday it would build Israel’s tallest skyscraper in Tel Aviv at an estimated cost of 2.5 billion shekels ($666 million).

The 91-story tower, shaped as a spiral, will be completed in six to seven years and will house offices, apartments, a hotel and commercial space.

It will form part of the Azrieli complex that already includes three buildings in varying geometric shapes - one circular, one triangular and one rectangular - and is one of the city’s most identifiable landmarks.

The complex includes one of Israel’s busiest shopping malls, which will be expanded by 13,000 square meters to 50,000 square meters.

The building’s architect is New York-based Kohn Pedersen Fox, which is responsible for five of the 10 tallest skyscrapers in the world.

Azrieli said the tower’s design was inspired by the curves of a snail’s shell as well as the folds of ancient scrolls.