UAE congratulates Bahrain and Israel on normalisation: foreign ministry

U.S. President Donald President Trump speaks after it was announced Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel during a brief appearance in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry congratulated Bahrain and Israel on their decision to establish full diplomatic relations, ministry spokeswoman Hend al-Otaiba said on Twitter on Friday.

The move will contribute to regional stability and prosperity, the statement said. Bahrain on Friday became the second Gulf country after the UAE to strike an agreement to normalize relations with Israel.