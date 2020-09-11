Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

UAE welcomes Israel-Bahrain agreement, hopes it will be positive for peace

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Friday welcomed the decision by Bahrain and Israel to establish relations, which it said it hoped would have a positive effect on the climate for peace and cooperation in the region and around the world.

“The move represents a significant step towards an era of security and prosperity ... (and) would expand the scope of economic, cultural, scientific, and diplomatic avenues of cooperation,” the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement.

The UAE will on Sept. 15 normalise ties with Israel, which was announced last month. Bahrain and Israel will sign a declaration the same day.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up